Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 59,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 54.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

