Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,352 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 407,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.