Zacks: Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report $58.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $52.70 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $273.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $279.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.97 million, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $301.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,490,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

