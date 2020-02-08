Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mack Cali Realty.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

