Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Northwest Bancshares also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock valued at $674,844. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $97,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $6,841,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.