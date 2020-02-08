Zacks: Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FSTR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

