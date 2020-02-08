Zacks: Analysts Set $33.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FDEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FDEF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $572.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

