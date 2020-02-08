Zacks: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Given $39.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AROW. BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 18,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $532.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $164,710 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

