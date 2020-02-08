Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. Avista reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avista will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avista.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avista by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 257,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,042. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.