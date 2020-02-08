Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

NYSE NET traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. 595,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,967. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

