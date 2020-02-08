Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $187.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.12 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $178.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $760.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.80 million to $789.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $804.78 million, with estimates ranging from $793.00 million to $824.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESA. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MESA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 284,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,641. The firm has a market cap of $270.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

