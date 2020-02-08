Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 7,586,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,269,662. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

