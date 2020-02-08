Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 198,068 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

