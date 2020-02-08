Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cardtronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,854. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

