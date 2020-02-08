Zacks: Brokerages Expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 67,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,458. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

