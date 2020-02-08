Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $25.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.97 million. Marchex posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $103.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several research firms have commented on MCHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 298,292 shares of company stock worth $1,118,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marchex by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 107,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,726. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.53. Marchex has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

