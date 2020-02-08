Zacks: ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.90) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraFect an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFRX. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 177,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,784. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

