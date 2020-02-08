Zacks: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Delta Apparel an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.