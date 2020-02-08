Zacks: First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 232.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.05. 38,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $590.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

