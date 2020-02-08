Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIU. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 119,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,802. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

