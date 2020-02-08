Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

ENTG traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 640,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entegris by 287.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 258,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Entegris by 230.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

