Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

VVV stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.77. 1,912,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,625. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

