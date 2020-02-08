Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is making good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug Korlym. The drug has witnessed higher sales and strong uptake since its approval. Korlym’s label expansion programs are also promising and should boost its commercial potential in future quarters. Corcept's most advanced candidate relacorilant is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further boost the company’s growth and lead to increased sales. However, Corcept is solely dependent on Korlym for growth. A decline in Korlym sales will hinder the company’s growth prospects in the future. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 earnings release. Corcept has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 776,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,052.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

