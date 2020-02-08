Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 54,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,155. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $229.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,302.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,678 shares of company stock valued at $386,410. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.