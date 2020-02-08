Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. 5,158,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,926. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 12,790.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301,152 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Cameco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,035 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

