Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DSP Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

