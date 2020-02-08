Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. 289,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,748. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $7,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $7,245,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $10,886,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.