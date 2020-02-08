Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.86.

RP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 317,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,234,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422 in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,215,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

