Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 425,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,853. Sientra has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $315.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 97,855.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 64.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 727,906 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 505,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 185,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

