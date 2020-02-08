Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Hold

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

