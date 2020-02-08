Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BATRA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

BATRA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Insiders acquired 246,012 shares of company stock worth $3,727,028 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

