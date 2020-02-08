Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ZEG stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.72. The company has a current ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $243.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.58).

In other Zegona Communications news, insider Richard Williams bought 37,283 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £35,046.02 ($46,101.05).

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

