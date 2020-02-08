Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zendesk updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 4,337,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,953. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

