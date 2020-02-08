Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,248,215 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 608,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.