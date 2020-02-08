Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,248,215 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
