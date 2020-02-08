Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.08. Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. 2,603,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,543. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after acquiring an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 213,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.