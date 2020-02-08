ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.40. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 193,272 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $553.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

