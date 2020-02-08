ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $23,703.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00811909 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

