Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

ZNGA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,237,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

