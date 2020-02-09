-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cree posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CREE. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,126. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

