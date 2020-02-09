$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.