-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 104,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,653. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

