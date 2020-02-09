$0.25 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

MRTN opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Marten Transport by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

