$0.38 EPS Expected for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings per share of ($3.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 225,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 20.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 624,502 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

