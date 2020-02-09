$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 2,224,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,867. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

