$0.55 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.73. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 655,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Canadian Solar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

