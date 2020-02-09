$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

AEIS stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

