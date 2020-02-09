$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

