$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 38,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,164. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $695,853 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,208,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

