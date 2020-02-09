$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.88. Amedisys reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.77. The company had a trading volume of 168,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $189.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,850. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

