$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $68.43 on Thursday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.